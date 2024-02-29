Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: Bryant 17-11, UMass Lowell 19-7

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

What to Know

UMass Lowell is 3-0 against the Bulldogs since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Costello Athletic Center. UMass Lowell has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but UMass Lowell and the Great Danes didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Saturday. The River Hawks came out on top against the Great Danes by a score of 104-95. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Bulldogs, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 65-48 loss to the Catamounts on Saturday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Bryant has scored all season.

The River Hawks have been performing well recently as they've won 12 of their last 15 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 19-7 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 17-11.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMass Lowell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UMass Lowell was able to grind out a solid win over the Bulldogs in their previous matchup last Saturday, winning 86-77. Will UMass Lowell repeat their success, or do the Bulldogs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won all of the games they've played against Bryant in the last year.