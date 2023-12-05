Who's Playing

Fisher Falcons @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: Fisher 0-1, UMass Lowell 5-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After six games on the road, UMass Lowell is heading back home. They will take on the Fisher Falcons at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored UMass Lowell on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 74-68 to the Warriors.

Meanwhile, Fisher had to start their season on the road back in November, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They were dealt a punishing 140-79 loss at the hands of the Bulldogs. Fisher found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent.

The River Hawks' win lifted them to 5-2 while the Warriors' loss dropped them down to 4-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UMass Lowell hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. However, it's not like Fisher struggles in that department as they've been even better at 79 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Everything came up roses for UMass Lowell against Fisher when the teams last played back in November of 2022 as the team secured a 108-43 victory. Does UMass Lowell have another victory up their sleeve, or will Fisher turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won all of the games they've played against Fisher in the last 6 years.