Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: LIU 1-7, UMass Lowell 6-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

UMass Lowell will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the LIU Sharks at 6:00 p.m. ET at Costello Athletic Center. The timing is sure in UMass Lowell's favor as the team sits on 19 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while LIU has not had much luck on the away from home, with 11 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the River Hawks came up short against the Minutemen and fell 91-77.

Meanwhile, LIU was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday and that exactly how things played out. There's no need to mince words: the Sharks lost to the Hurricanes, and the Sharks lost bad. The score wound up at 97-49. LIU was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 53-18.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tai Strickland, who scored 14 points along with nine rebounds and four steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Strickland has scored all season. Less helpful for LIU was Tana Kopa's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The River Hawks' loss dropped their record down to 6-3. As for the Sharks, their loss dropped their record down to 1-7.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: UMass Lowell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for LIU, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given UMass Lowell's sizeable advantage in that area, LIU will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went UMass Lowell's way against LIU when the teams last played back in December of 2022 as UMass Lowell made off with a 84-64 victory. Does UMass Lowell have another victory up their sleeve, or will LIU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UMass Lowell is a big 20-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the River Hawks, as the game opened with the River Hawks as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won 3 out of their last 5 games against LIU.