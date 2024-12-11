Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: LIU 4-7, UMass Lowell 6-4

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UMass Lowell. They will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the LIU Sharks at 6:00 p.m. ET at Costello Athletic Center. The River Hawks will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

UMass Lowell will bounce into Wednesday's game after (finally) beating Massachusetts, who they had gone 1-6 against in their seven prior meetings. UMass Lowell came out on top against Massachusetts by a score of 96-83 on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UMass Lowell to victory, but perhaps none more so than Quinton Mincey, who went 8 for 10 en route to 27 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Mincey a new career-high in field goal percentage (80%). Martin Somerville was another key player, going 7 for 12 en route to 22 points plus five assists and two steals.

Even though they won, UMass Lowell struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Massachusetts pulled down 11.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask LIU). They claimed a resounding 103-53 victory over York College. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Sharks as it put an end to their four-game losing streak.

UMass Lowell's victory ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-4. As for LIU, their win bumped their record up to 4-7.

UMass Lowell beat LIU 78-65 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Will UMass Lowell repeat their success, or does LIU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UMass Lowell is a big 15.5-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won 4 out of their last 6 games against LIU.