Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UMass Lowell and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but UMass Lowell is up 40-38 over New Hamp.

UMass Lowell came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: New Hamp. 4-17, UMass Lowell 13-7

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UMass Lowell. They and the New Hamp. Wildcats will face off in an America East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Costello Athletic Center. The River Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.5 points per game this season.

UMass Lowell fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Maine on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 86-85 to the Black Bears. The River Hawks have been going strong on the season, but this is now their second defeat in a row.

Meanwhile, New Hamp. found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 95-76 punch to the gut against Bryant on Thursday. The Wildcats have struggled against the Bulldogs recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Even though they lost, New Hamp. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

UMass Lowell's loss dropped their record down to 13-7. As for New Hamp., their defeat dropped their record down to 4-17.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UMass Lowell has been crazy accurate this season, having made 49.2% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for New Hamp., though, as they've only made 41.1% of their field goals this season. Given UMass Lowell's sizable advantage in that area, New Hamp. will need to find a way to close that gap.

UMass Lowell lost to New Hamp. at home by a decisive 89-73 margin in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Can UMass Lowell avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UMass Lowell is a big 15.5-point favorite against New Hamp., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the River Hawks as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

New Hamp. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UMass Lowell.