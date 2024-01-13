Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UMass Lowell and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UMBC 45-31.

UMass Lowell entered the contest having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will UMBC step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: UMBC 5-12, UMass Lowell 11-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the UMBC Retrievers and the UMass Lowell River Hawks are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Costello Athletic Center. UMBC is staggering into the matchup hobbled by seven consecutive losses, while UMass Lowell will skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

Last Thursday, the Retrievers couldn't handle the Catamounts and fell 77-72. UMBC has struggled against Vermont recently, as their match on Thursday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the River Hawks were able to grind out a solid win over the Highlanders on Thursday, taking the game 70-62.

The Retrievers bumped their record down to 5-12 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road. As for the River Hawks, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. UMBC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.9 points per game. However, it's not like UMass Lowell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UMBC is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Odds

UMass Lowell is a big 14.5-point favorite against UMBC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 159 points.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UMBC.