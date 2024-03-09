Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: UMBC 11-20, UMass Lowell 20-9

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

UMBC is 2-8 against UMass Lowell since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The UMBC Retrievers and the UMass Lowell River Hawks are set to clash at 3:00 p.m. ET at Costello Athletic Center in an America East postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Tuesday, the Retrievers were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 72-71 to the Bearcats.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UMass Lowell on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 71-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Black Bears. UMass Lowell has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

Even though they lost, UMass Lowell smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. This was only their second loss (out of eight games) when they hit their own glass that hard.

The Retrievers' loss dropped their record down to 11-20. As for the River Hawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 20-9.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UMBC just can't miss this season, having made 46.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like UMass Lowell struggles in that department as they've made 47.8% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UMBC came up short against UMass Lowell in their previous meeting back in February, falling 93-80. Can UMBC avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UMBC.