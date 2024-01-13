Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: UMBC 5-12, UMass Lowell 11-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the UMass Lowell River Hawks and the UMBC Retrievers are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Costello Athletic Center. UMBC is crawling into this matchup hobbled by seven consecutive losses, while UMass Lowell will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

On Thursday, the River Hawks were able to grind out a solid win over the Highlanders, taking the game 70-62.

Meanwhile, the Retrievers came up short against the Catamounts on Thursday and fell 77-72. UMBC has not had much luck with Vermont recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

The River Hawks are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season. As for the Retrievers, they bumped their record down to 5-12 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. UMass Lowell hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.1 points per game. However, it's not like UMBC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UMass Lowell was able to grind out a solid win over UMBC when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 75-70. Will UMass Lowell repeat their success, or does UMBC have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UMBC.