Who's Playing
Vermont Catamounts @ UMass Lowell River Hawks
Current Records: Vermont 14-5, UMass Lowell 14-4
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Vermont is 8-2 against UMass Lowell since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Costello Athletic Center. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Vermont sitting on five straight wins and UMass Lowell on seven.
Vermont's and Binghamton's match on Thursday was close at halftime, but Vermont turned on the heat in the second half with 51 points. The Catamounts blew past the Bearcats 82-62.
UMass Lowell has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 20 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Bearcats on Saturday as the River Hawks made off with a 80-60 victory.
The Catamounts are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-5 record this season. As for the River Hawks, their win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 14-4.
Thursday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Vermont just can't miss this season, having made 48.1% of their shots per game. However, it's not like UMass Lowell struggles in that department as they've made 49.4% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Vermont beat UMass Lowell 72-59 in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Vermont since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Vermont has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UMass Lowell.
- Mar 11, 2023 - Vermont 72 vs. UMass Lowell 59
- Feb 11, 2023 - Vermont 93 vs. UMass Lowell 81
- Jan 11, 2023 - UMass Lowell 80 vs. Vermont 65
- Feb 26, 2022 - Vermont 62 vs. UMass Lowell 61
- Feb 05, 2022 - Vermont 78 vs. UMass Lowell 67
- Dec 22, 2020 - Vermont 62 vs. UMass Lowell 53
- Dec 21, 2020 - UMass Lowell 73 vs. Vermont 65
- Feb 29, 2020 - Vermont 94 vs. UMass Lowell 77
- Jan 25, 2020 - Vermont 92 vs. UMass Lowell 62
- Mar 05, 2019 - Vermont 74 vs. UMass Lowell 57