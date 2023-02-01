Who's Playing

Albany @ UMass Lowell

Current Records: Albany 6-17; UMass Lowell 17-6

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks haven't won a contest against the Albany Great Danes since Feb. 12 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. UMass Lowell and Albany will face off in an America East battle at 6 p.m. ET at Costello Athletic Center. The River Hawks are out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for UMass Lowell as they fell 69-65 to the New Hamp. Wildcats this past Saturday.

Speaking of close games: Albany was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 72-68 to the Maine Black Bears.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Series History

Albany have won ten out of their last 15 games against UMass Lowell.