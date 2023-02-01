Who's Playing
Albany @ UMass Lowell
Current Records: Albany 6-17; UMass Lowell 17-6
What to Know
The UMass Lowell River Hawks haven't won a contest against the Albany Great Danes since Feb. 12 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. UMass Lowell and Albany will face off in an America East battle at 6 p.m. ET at Costello Athletic Center. The River Hawks are out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.
It was close but no cigar for UMass Lowell as they fell 69-65 to the New Hamp. Wildcats this past Saturday.
Speaking of close games: Albany was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 72-68 to the Maine Black Bears.
Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Albany have won ten out of their last 15 games against UMass Lowell.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Albany 89 vs. UMass Lowell 63
- Jan 26, 2022 - Albany 64 vs. UMass Lowell 62
- Jan 12, 2022 - Albany 57 vs. UMass Lowell 47
- Feb 13, 2021 - Albany 81 vs. UMass Lowell 69
- Feb 12, 2021 - UMass Lowell 79 vs. Albany 71
- Feb 26, 2020 - UMass Lowell 88 vs. Albany 69
- Jan 22, 2020 - Albany 101 vs. UMass Lowell 75
- Feb 13, 2019 - UMass Lowell 86 vs. Albany 54
- Jan 16, 2019 - UMass Lowell 84 vs. Albany 72
- Feb 15, 2018 - Albany 91 vs. UMass Lowell 81
- Jan 18, 2018 - Albany 70 vs. UMass Lowell 62
- Feb 01, 2017 - Albany 90 vs. UMass Lowell 77
- Jan 05, 2017 - UMass Lowell 85 vs. Albany 79
- Feb 24, 2016 - Albany 86 vs. UMass Lowell 61
- Jan 27, 2016 - Albany 75 vs. UMass Lowell 63