Who's Playing
Binghamton @ UMass Lowell
Current Records: Binghamton 12-13; UMass Lowell 21-7
What to Know
The UMass Lowell River Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Binghamton Bearcats and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 17 of 2021. UMass Lowell and Binghamton will face off in an America East battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Costello Athletic Center. The River Hawks are out to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.
The Bryant Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UMass Lowell proved too difficult a challenge. UMass Lowell took down Bryant 85-71.
Meanwhile, the Bearcats strolled past the New Jersey Tech Highlanders with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 86-67.
UMass Lowell is now 21-7 while Binghamton sits at 12-13. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UMass Lowell is 34th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.3 on average. Binghamton has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 48th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UMass Lowell have won eight out of their last 15 games against Binghamton.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Binghamton 66 vs. UMass Lowell 65
- Feb 19, 2022 - Binghamton 78 vs. UMass Lowell 64
- Jan 02, 2022 - Binghamton 68 vs. UMass Lowell 63
- Jan 17, 2021 - UMass Lowell 77 vs. Binghamton 67
- Jan 16, 2021 - UMass Lowell 92 vs. Binghamton 78
- Feb 20, 2020 - Binghamton 86 vs. UMass Lowell 84
- Jan 11, 2020 - UMass Lowell 85 vs. Binghamton 66
- Feb 21, 2019 - Binghamton 81 vs. UMass Lowell 66
- Jan 23, 2019 - UMass Lowell 85 vs. Binghamton 79
- Feb 18, 2018 - UMass Lowell 74 vs. Binghamton 69
- Jan 21, 2018 - UMass Lowell 79 vs. Binghamton 71
- Feb 04, 2017 - UMass Lowell 60 vs. Binghamton 59
- Jan 08, 2017 - UMass Lowell 79 vs. Binghamton 75
- Feb 20, 2016 - Binghamton 81 vs. UMass Lowell 77
- Jan 24, 2016 - Binghamton 64 vs. UMass Lowell 57