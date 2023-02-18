Who's Playing

Binghamton @ UMass Lowell

Current Records: Binghamton 12-13; UMass Lowell 21-7

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Binghamton Bearcats and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 17 of 2021. UMass Lowell and Binghamton will face off in an America East battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Costello Athletic Center. The River Hawks are out to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.

The Bryant Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UMass Lowell proved too difficult a challenge. UMass Lowell took down Bryant 85-71.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats strolled past the New Jersey Tech Highlanders with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 86-67.

UMass Lowell is now 21-7 while Binghamton sits at 12-13. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UMass Lowell is 34th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.3 on average. Binghamton has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 48th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UMass Lowell have won eight out of their last 15 games against Binghamton.