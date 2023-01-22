Who's Playing

Bryant @ UMass Lowell

Current Records: Bryant 13-6; UMass Lowell 16-4

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs and the UMass Lowell River Hawks will face off in an America East clash at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Costello Athletic Center. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Bulldogs and the New Jersey Tech Highlanders this past Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Bryant wrapped it up with an 87-75 victory at home.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the UMBC Retrievers this past Wednesday, but they still walked away with an 81-75 win.

Bryant is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Bryant is now 13-6 while UMass Lowell sits at 16-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs come into the game boasting the 10th most points per game in college basketball at 83.9. The River Hawks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with a 49% field goal percentage, good for 14th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The River Hawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.