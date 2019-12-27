UMass Lowell vs. Loyola (MD) odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 27 from proven model

The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will take on the UMass Lowell River Hawks at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Reitz Arena. Loyola-Maryland is 7-4 overall and 3-0 at home, while UMass Lowell is 6-7 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Greyhounds are looking to reel off their fifth consecutive victory. They have not lost a game in the month of December. The River Hawks, meanwhile, have won four of their past six games. The Greyhounds are favored by 5.5-points in the latest Loyola-Maryland vs. UMass Lowell odds, while the over-under is set at 148. Before entering any UMass Lowell vs. Loyola-Maryland picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The Greyhounds made easy work of Elizabethtown on Saturday in a 72-45 win. Andrew Kostecka led the way with 19 points and eight rebounds. He leads the team with 21.2 points per game and is second with 5.2 rebounds per game. Kostecka has scored 25 points in three of his past five games.

Meanwhile, the contest between UMass Lowell and Boston University on Saturday was not close, with the River Hawks falling 74-62. The River Hawks did get double-doubles from two players. Christian Lutete finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds and Ron Mitchell had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Obadiah Noel also had 16 points. Lutete has paced the River Hawks in scoring in three of the past four games, with 20-plus points in two of those outings.

