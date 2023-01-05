Who's Playing

Maine @ UMass Lowell

Current Records: Maine 6-7; UMass Lowell 13-2

The UMass Lowell River Hawks won both of their matches against the Maine Black Bears last season (71-62 and 62-50) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. The River Hawks and Maine will face off in an America East battle at 6 p.m. ET at Costello Athletic Center. UMass Lowell will be strutting in after a win while Maine will be stumbling in from a defeat.

This past Saturday UMass Lowell capped 2022 off with a 67-64 victory over the New Jersey Tech Highlanders. The overall outcome was to be expected, but New Jersey Tech made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Speaking of close games: the Black Bears were just a bucket short of a win last week and fell 74-73 to the Harvard Crimson. That makes it the first time this season Maine has let down their home crowd.

The River Hawks' win brought them up to 13-2 while Maine's loss pulled them down to 6-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UMass Lowell has allowed their opponents an average of 8.6 steals per game, the 351st most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for UMass Lowell, the Black Bears come into the contest boasting the 19th most steals per game in college basketball at 9.7. In other words, UMass Lowell will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Series History

UMass Lowell have won eight out of their last 12 games against Maine.