Who's Playing
Maine @ UMass Lowell
Current Records: Maine 6-7; UMass Lowell 13-2
What to Know
The UMass Lowell River Hawks won both of their matches against the Maine Black Bears last season (71-62 and 62-50) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. The River Hawks and Maine will face off in an America East battle at 6 p.m. ET at Costello Athletic Center. UMass Lowell will be strutting in after a win while Maine will be stumbling in from a defeat.
This past Saturday UMass Lowell capped 2022 off with a 67-64 victory over the New Jersey Tech Highlanders. The overall outcome was to be expected, but New Jersey Tech made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Speaking of close games: the Black Bears were just a bucket short of a win last week and fell 74-73 to the Harvard Crimson. That makes it the first time this season Maine has let down their home crowd.
The River Hawks' win brought them up to 13-2 while Maine's loss pulled them down to 6-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UMass Lowell has allowed their opponents an average of 8.6 steals per game, the 351st most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for UMass Lowell, the Black Bears come into the contest boasting the 19th most steals per game in college basketball at 9.7. In other words, UMass Lowell will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UMass Lowell have won eight out of their last 12 games against Maine.
- Feb 02, 2022 - UMass Lowell 62 vs. Maine 50
- Jan 19, 2022 - UMass Lowell 71 vs. Maine 62
- Feb 12, 2020 - UMass Lowell 71 vs. Maine 63
- Jan 15, 2020 - Maine 104 vs. UMass Lowell 98
- Feb 27, 2019 - UMass Lowell 70 vs. Maine 61
- Jan 30, 2019 - Maine 78 vs. UMass Lowell 59
- Feb 21, 2018 - UMass Lowell 88 vs. Maine 76
- Jan 31, 2018 - UMass Lowell 88 vs. Maine 64
- Feb 09, 2017 - UMass Lowell 100 vs. Maine 68
- Jan 11, 2017 - Maine 73 vs. UMass Lowell 71
- Feb 11, 2016 - UMass Lowell 108 vs. Maine 95
- Jan 13, 2016 - Maine 95 vs. UMass Lowell 81