Who's Playing
Merrimack @ UMass Lowell
Current Records: Merrimack 1-6; UMass Lowell 6-1
What to Know
The Merrimack Warriors are staying on the road on Wednesday to face off against the UMass Lowell River Hawks at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Costello Athletic Center. UMass Lowell will be strutting in after a win while the Warriors will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Merrimack was pulverized by the Bradley Braves 83-41 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, UMass Lowell strolled past the Stonehill Skyhawks with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 73-59.
Merrimack is now 1-6 while UMass Lowell sits at a mirror-image 6-1. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Warriors have only been able to knock down 35.70% percent of their shots, which is the 362nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The River Hawks' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 51.80% field goal percentage, good for seventh best in college basketball. We'll see if their 16.10% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UMass Lowell and Merrimack both have one win in their last two games.
- Dec 04, 2021 - UMass Lowell 61 vs. Merrimack 57
- Nov 16, 2019 - Merrimack 60 vs. UMass Lowell 58