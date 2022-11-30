Who's Playing

Merrimack @ UMass Lowell

Current Records: Merrimack 1-6; UMass Lowell 6-1

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors are staying on the road on Wednesday to face off against the UMass Lowell River Hawks at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Costello Athletic Center. UMass Lowell will be strutting in after a win while the Warriors will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Merrimack was pulverized by the Bradley Braves 83-41 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell strolled past the Stonehill Skyhawks with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 73-59.

Merrimack is now 1-6 while UMass Lowell sits at a mirror-image 6-1. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Warriors have only been able to knock down 35.70% percent of their shots, which is the 362nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The River Hawks' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 51.80% field goal percentage, good for seventh best in college basketball. We'll see if their 16.10% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UMass Lowell and Merrimack both have one win in their last two games.