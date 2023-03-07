Who's Playing

New Hamp. @ UMass Lowell

Regular Season Records: New Hamp. 15-14; UMass Lowell 25-7

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks and the New Hamp. Wildcats are set to clash at 6 p.m. ET March 7 at Costello Athletic Center in the second round of the America East Conference Tourney. UMass Lowell is out to keep their 16-game home win streak alive.

The sound you heard this past Saturday was the absolute smackdown the River Hawks laid on the Maine Black Bears. Four players on UMass Lowell scored in the double digits: guard Brayden O'Connor (14), guard Everette Hammond (13), guard Ayinde Hikim (12), and forward Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (10).

Meanwhile, New Hamp. earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Saturday. They were able to grind out a solid win over the Bryant Bulldogs, winning 67-60. New Hamp.'s forward Clarence O. Daniels II did his thing and posted a double-double on 22 points and 14 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Daniels II has had at least 11 rebounds.

Everything came up roses for UMass Lowell at home against the Wildcats when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season as the squad secured a 92-55 victory. Will the River Hawks repeat their success, or does New Hamp. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Hamp. have won 11 out of their last 18 games against UMass Lowell.