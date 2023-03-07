Who's Playing
New Hamp. @ UMass Lowell
Regular Season Records: New Hamp. 15-14; UMass Lowell 25-7
What to Know
The UMass Lowell River Hawks and the New Hamp. Wildcats are set to clash at 6 p.m. ET March 7 at Costello Athletic Center in the second round of the America East Conference Tourney. UMass Lowell is out to keep their 16-game home win streak alive.
The sound you heard this past Saturday was the absolute smackdown the River Hawks laid on the Maine Black Bears. Four players on UMass Lowell scored in the double digits: guard Brayden O'Connor (14), guard Everette Hammond (13), guard Ayinde Hikim (12), and forward Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (10).
Meanwhile, New Hamp. earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Saturday. They were able to grind out a solid win over the Bryant Bulldogs, winning 67-60. New Hamp.'s forward Clarence O. Daniels II did his thing and posted a double-double on 22 points and 14 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Daniels II has had at least 11 rebounds.
Everything came up roses for UMass Lowell at home against the Wildcats when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season as the squad secured a 92-55 victory. Will the River Hawks repeat their success, or does New Hamp. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
New Hamp. have won 11 out of their last 18 games against UMass Lowell.
- Feb 25, 2023 - UMass Lowell 92 vs. New Hamp. 55
- Jan 28, 2023 - New Hamp. 69 vs. UMass Lowell 65
- Mar 01, 2022 - New Hamp. 64 vs. UMass Lowell 48
- Jan 22, 2022 - New Hamp. 67 vs. UMass Lowell 61
- Feb 28, 2021 - UMass Lowell 72 vs. New Hamp. 64
- Feb 20, 2021 - New Hamp. 69 vs. UMass Lowell 67
- Feb 06, 2021 - New Hamp. 74 vs. UMass Lowell 63
- Feb 05, 2021 - UMass Lowell 74 vs. New Hamp. 69
- Mar 03, 2020 - UMass Lowell 63 vs. New Hamp. 54
- Feb 01, 2020 - UMass Lowell 77 vs. New Hamp. 75
- Feb 06, 2019 - UMass Lowell 72 vs. New Hamp. 62
- Jan 09, 2019 - New Hamp. 68 vs. UMass Lowell 64
- Feb 27, 2018 - UMass Lowell 92 vs. New Hamp. 77
- Jan 15, 2018 - New Hamp. 74 vs. UMass Lowell 62
- Feb 22, 2017 - New Hamp. 78 vs. UMass Lowell 67
- Jan 25, 2017 - New Hamp. 80 vs. UMass Lowell 71
- Feb 17, 2016 - New Hamp. 80 vs. UMass Lowell 69
- Jan 21, 2016 - New Hamp. 78 vs. UMass Lowell 76