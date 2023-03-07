Who's Playing

New Hamp. @ UMass Lowell

Regular Season Records: New Hamp. 15-14; UMass Lowell 25-7

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks and the New Hamp. Wildcats are set to clash at 6 p.m. ET March 7 at Costello Athletic Center in the second round of the America East Conference Tourney. The River Hawks are out to keep their 16-game home win streak alive.

UMass Lowell simply couldn't be stopped this past Saturday, as they easily beat the Maine Black Bears at home 85-54. UMass Lowell got double-digit scores from four players: guard Brayden O'Connor (14), guard Everette Hammond (13), guard Ayinde Hikim (12), and forward Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (10).

Meanwhile, New Hamp. earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Saturday. They took their game against the Bryant Bulldogs 67-60. It was another big night for New Hamp.'s forward Clarence O. Daniels II, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 14 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Daniels II has had at least 11 rebounds.

UMass Lowell is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The River Hawks enter the contest with a 48.60% field goal percentage, good for 14th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Wildcats have only been able to knock down 39.70% percent of their shots, which is the 354th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if UMass Lowell's 8.90% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The River Hawks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Hamp. have won 11 out of their last 18 games against UMass Lowell.