Who's Playing

St. Francis (N.Y.) @ UMass Lowell

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 4-4; UMass Lowell 10-1

What to Know

After three games on the road, the UMass Lowell River Hawks are heading back home. They will take on the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Costello Athletic Center. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, UMass Lowell has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

The River Hawks didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Massachusetts Minutemen on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 85-80 victory. Guard Ayinde Hikim and guard Everette Hammond were among the main playmakers for UMass Lowell as the former had 23 points and seven assists in addition to six boards and the latter had 20 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (N.Y.) had enough points to win and then some against the Hartford Hawks on Tuesday, taking their game 68-50.

This next contest looks promising for UMass Lowell, who are favored by a full 18.5 points. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

UMass Lowell is now 10-1 while the Terriers sit at 4-4. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The River Hawks rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51.40% on the season. Less enviably, St. Francis (N.Y.) is stumbling into the matchup with the 28th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against St. Francis (N.Y.).

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The River Hawks are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UMass Lowell and St. Francis (N.Y.) both have one win in their last two games.