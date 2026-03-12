The top-seeded Miami (Ohio) RedHawks look to stay perfect on the year when they battle the eighth-seeded Massachusetts Minutemen in a Mid-American Conference quarterfinal matchup on Thursday. UMass is coming off a 94-82 win over Ohio on March 3, while Miami defeated Ohio 110-108 in overtime on Friday to close out the regular season. The Minutemen (16-15), who are competing in their first-ever MAC Tournament, have lost six of their last seven games. The RedHawks (31-0), who are competing in their 34th MAC Tournament, have won four league tournament championships.

Tip-off from Rocket Arena in Cleveland is set for 11 a.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 2-2 with Miami winning both meetings this season – 86-84 on Jan. 27 and 86-77 on Feb. 17. Miami is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest UMass vs. Miami odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 163.5. Before making any UMass vs. Miami picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly after any $5+ bet:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered conference tournament week on a sizzling 14-2 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-21 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated UMass vs. Miami 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Miami vs. UMass:

UMass vs. Miami spread: Miami -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook UMass vs. Miami over/under: 163.5 points UMass vs. Miami money line: UMass +276, Miami -352 UMass vs. Miami picks: See picks at SportsLine UMass vs. Miami streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days:

Top UMass vs. Miami predictions

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (163.5 points). The Under has hit in three of the previous four meetings between the teams. The Under has also hit in three of the last four Miami games. UMass is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games. Miami, meanwhile, is 6-4 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Minutemen to have four players score 11.3 points or more, including Marcus Banks Jr., who is projected to score 18.7 points. The RedHawks are projected to have five players score 10.8 points or more, led by Peter Suder, who is projected to score 17.1 points. The model says the Under hits in 53% of simulations.

How to make Miami vs. UMass picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UMass vs. Miami, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UMass vs. Miami (Ohio) spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.