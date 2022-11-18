The Murray State Racers will try to build on their upset win over No. 24 Texas A&M when they face the Massachusetts Minutemen in the semifinals of the 2022 Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday afternoon. Murray State had not taken down a ranked team in a decade prior to its 88-79 win over the Aggies on Thursday. UMass is coming off an upset win of its own, beating Colorado as a 5.5-point underdog.

UMass vs. Murray State spread: UMass -1.5

UMass vs. Murray State over/under: 148.5 points

UMass vs. Murray State money line: UMass -125, Murray State +105

Why Murray State can cover

Murray State had not beaten a ranked team in a decade, making its 88-79 upset win over No. 24 Texas A&M that much more special. The Racers had four transfers score in double figures, led by JaCobi Wood's 23 points. Kenny White Jr. scored 18 points, Jamari Smith had 17 and Rob Perry added 12.

The Racers are playing in their second stint under head coach Steve Prohm, who saw his team shoot 10 of 22 from beyond the arc in the win. UMass was not quite as impressive in its win, as it benefited from a terrible shooting day from Colorado. The Buffaloes knocked down just 6 of 25 from 3-point range and made 53.8% of their attempts from the charity stripe.

Why UMass can cover

Murray State looked fantastic against Texas A&M on Thursday, but the Racers also lost to Saint Louis in a blowout last week. UMass is led by veteran guard Noah Fernandes, who scored 22 points in the upset win over Colorado. Freshman RJ Luis added a spark as well, scoring 18 points in just his third collegiate game.

First-year head coach Frank Martin has proven his ability to get the most out of his players, and it has shown up again early this season. He has a trio of players averaging double figures thus far, led by 12 each from Fernandes and senior forward Isaac Kante. Murray State is more likely to suffer from an emotional hangover on Friday, as its win came as a double-digit underdog over a ranked opponent.

