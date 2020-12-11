The Friday college basketball schedule gets underway with an early 1:30 p.m. ET tip between the UMass Minutemen and Northeastern Huskies. It is the first game of the season for both Boston-based teams. It is also the first of back-to-back games between the teams with UMass set to host Friday's game and then Northeastern hosting a noon ET start on Sunday.

William Hill Sportsbook lists the Minutemen as 6.5-point favorites in the latest UMass vs. Northeastern odds, up half a point from the opening line. The over-under for total points expected is 140. Before making any Northeastern vs. UMass picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Northeastern vs. Massachusetts:

UMass vs. Northeastern spread: UMass -6.5

UMass vs. Northeastern over-under: 140 points

What you need to know about UMass



The Minutemen won last year's meeting 80-71 as part of a 5-0 winning streak to open that campaign. As the schedule turned tougher, however, UMass struggled its way to a 14-17 overall season and an 8-10 mark in the Atlantic 10. The Minutemen were scheduled to face VCU in the second round of the conference tournament before that event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Center Tre Mitchell is the biggest returning piece for Matt McCall's squad. The 6-foot-9 sophomore from Pittsburgh averaged 17.7 points and 7.2 rebounds last year. With both teams dealing with a lot of rust, look for the Minutemen to get their best player plenty of looks in this game. SportsLine's model projects him to score around 18 points and and grab eight rebounds in this opener.

What you need to know about Northeastern

The Huskies play in the Colonial Athletic Association and they're coming off a 17-16 campaign with a 9-9 mark in CAA play. They played some of their best games near the end of last season, finishing the regular season on a 4-2 run.

The CAA was able to get its conference tournament in before the shutdown and Northeastern knocked off Towson and Elon to qualify for the championship game, where it fell 70-61 to Hofstra. Veteran coach Bill Coen will be leaning on guard Tyson Walker, who averaged 10.4 points and 3.4 assists per game last year.

How to make UMass vs. Northeastern picks

