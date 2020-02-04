UMass vs. Rhode Island odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 4 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the Rhode Island Rams and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Thomas M. Ryan Center in a matchup televised on CBS Sports Network. Rhode Island is 16-5 overall and 10-1 at home, while UMass is 9-13 overall and 1-7 on the road. Rhode Island has won eight consecutive games and has not lost since January 2. UMass has lost five of its last seven games. The Rams are favored by 16 points in the latest Rhode Island vs. Massachusetts odds, while the over-under is set at 146.5. Before entering any UMass vs. Rhode Island picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 14 of the 2019-20 season on a 33-15 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on UMass vs. Rhode Island. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Rhode Island vs. UMass:
- UMass vs. Rhode Island spread: Rams -16
- UMass vs. Rhode Island over-under: 146.5 points
- UMass vs. Rhode Island money line: Rhode Island -1890, Massachusetts 991
What you need to know about Rhode Island
Rhode Island strolled past the VCU Rams with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 87-75. Fatts Russell had 30 points and five assists. He made 16 of 18 free-throw attempts. Russell leads the Rams in scoring with 20.1 points per game. Tyrese Martin added 18 points. Three of Rhode Island's last four wins have been in double digits.
What you need to know about Massachusetts
The Minutemen were destroyed by the Davidson Wildcats on Saturday, 85-50. One thing holding UMass back was the mediocre play of guard Carl Pierre; he finished with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court. Davidson went on an 18-4 run for a 24-9 lead 10:30 before halftime. Tre Mitchell scored 14 for UMass. All of the Minutemen's last four defeats have been in double figures.
How to make Rhode Island vs. UMass picks
The model has simulated Rhode Island vs. Massachusetts 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Rhode island vs. Massachusetts? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the UMass vs. Rhode Island spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: KU extends streak to seven
The Jayhawks are 9-3 in Quadrant 1 opportunities this season
-
Duke vs Boston College odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Duke vs. Boston College game 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs. MSU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kentucky vs. Mississippi State game...
-
Maryland vs. Rutgers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Maryland vs. Rutgers game 10,000 times.
-
Poll Attacks: AP voter omits Auburn
Bruce Pearl's Tigers are coming off a huge victory, and should be on every AP Top 25 ballot
-
Oregon hands UConn women historic loss
In 30 years at its on-campus arena, UConn women's basketball had never lost as handily as it...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home