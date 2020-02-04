UMass vs. Rhode Island odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 4 predictions from proven model

Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the Rhode Island Rams and the Massachusetts Minutemen will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Thomas M. Ryan Center in a matchup televised on CBS Sports Network. Rhode Island is 16-5 overall and 10-1 at home, while UMass is 9-13 overall and 1-7 on the road. Rhode Island has won eight consecutive games and has not lost since January 2. UMass has lost five of its last seven games. The Rams are favored by 16 points in the latest Rhode Island vs. Massachusetts odds, while the over-under is set at 146.5. Before entering any UMass vs. Rhode Island picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

UMass vs. Rhode Island spread: Rams -16

UMass vs. Rhode Island over-under: 146.5 points

UMass vs. Rhode Island money line: Rhode Island -1890, Massachusetts 991

What you need to know about Rhode Island

Rhode Island strolled past the VCU Rams with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 87-75. Fatts Russell had 30 points and five assists. He made 16 of 18 free-throw attempts. Russell leads the Rams in scoring with 20.1 points per game. Tyrese Martin added 18 points. Three of Rhode Island's last four wins have been in double digits.

What you need to know about Massachusetts

The Minutemen were destroyed by the Davidson Wildcats on Saturday, 85-50. One thing holding UMass back was the mediocre play of guard Carl Pierre; he finished with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court. Davidson went on an 18-4 run for a 24-9 lead 10:30 before halftime. Tre Mitchell scored 14 for UMass. All of the Minutemen's last four defeats have been in double figures.

