Who's Playing
Albany Great Danes @ UMBC Retrievers
Current Records: Albany 12-13, UMBC 8-18
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the UMBC Retrievers and the Albany Great Danes are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.
Binghamton typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday UMBC proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with an 89-78 victory over the Bearcats. Winning is a bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, as UMBC did.
Meanwhile, Albany came into Thursday's matchup having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. Everything went their way against the Highlanders on Thursday as the Great Danes made off with a 83-58 win.
The Retrievers' win bumped their record up to 8-18. As for the Great Danes, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 12-13.
Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMBC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Albany struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Going forward, UMBC is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.
Odds
UMBC is a slight 1-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 175.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UMBC has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Albany.
- Feb 03, 2024 - UMBC 114 vs. Albany 102
- Feb 15, 2023 - Albany 81 vs. UMBC 74
- Jan 05, 2023 - UMBC 92 vs. Albany 83
- Feb 02, 2022 - UMBC 59 vs. Albany 53
- Jan 19, 2022 - Albany 66 vs. UMBC 54
- Dec 20, 2020 - UMBC 65 vs. Albany 60
- Dec 19, 2020 - UMBC 65 vs. Albany 64
- Feb 20, 2020 - UMBC 69 vs. Albany 50
- Jan 29, 2020 - Albany 67 vs. UMBC 63
- Mar 09, 2019 - UMBC 62 vs. Albany 54