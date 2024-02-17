Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: Albany 12-13, UMBC 8-18

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the UMBC Retrievers and the Albany Great Danes are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Binghamton typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday UMBC proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with an 89-78 victory over the Bearcats. Winning is a bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, as UMBC did.

Meanwhile, Albany came into Thursday's matchup having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. Everything went their way against the Highlanders on Thursday as the Great Danes made off with a 83-58 win.

The Retrievers' win bumped their record up to 8-18. As for the Great Danes, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 12-13.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMBC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Albany struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, UMBC is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

UMBC is a slight 1-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 175.5 points.

Series History

UMBC has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Albany.