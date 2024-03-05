Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: Binghamton 14-14, UMBC 11-19

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

What to Know

Binghamton has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UMBC Retrievers will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Binghamton proved on Saturday. They walked away with an 87-74 victory over the Wildcats.

UMBC fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They blew past the Highlanders 79-60.

The victory got the Bearcats back to even at 14-14. As for the Retrievers, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-19 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Binghamton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMBC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Binghamton came up short against the Retrievers in their previous meeting back in February, falling 89-78. Can Binghamton avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UMBC has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Binghamton.