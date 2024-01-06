Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: Bryant 8-7, UMBC 5-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Bryant Bulldogs and the UMBC Retrievers are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Sunday, the Bulldogs ended up a good deal behind the Rebels and lost 95-78.

Bryant's defeat came about despite a quality game from Earl Timberlake, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Timberlake has scored all season. Sherif Gross-Bullock was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, UMBC's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fifth straight loss. They fell just short of the Eagles by a score of 87-85. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Bulldogs' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-7. As for the Retrievers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bryant have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMBC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Bryant couldn't quite finish off UMBC in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 and fell 76-73. Can Bryant avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UMBC has won both of the games they've played against Bryant in the last year.