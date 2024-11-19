Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: Hampton 1-3, UMBC 3-2

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

The UMBC Retrievers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Hampton Pirates at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The Retrievers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.4 points per game this season.

Hampton is facing UMBC at the wrong time: UMBC suffered their first home loss of the season on Saturday and they're likely out for redemption. They took a 69-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Peacocks.

Meanwhile, Hampton entered their contest against Norfolk State on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Hampton fell 67-58 to Norfolk State. The Pirates just can't catch a break and have now endured three defeats in a row.

Even though they lost, Hampton smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 24 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in five consecutive matches dating back to last season.

UMBC's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 3-2. As for Hampton, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UMBC has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Hampton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

UMBC didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Hampton when the teams last played back in November of 2023, but they still walked away with an 80-76 win. Will UMBC repeat their success, or does Hampton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

UMBC won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.