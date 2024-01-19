Halftime Report
Fortunes may be turning around for UMBC after losing eight in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 34-30 lead against Maine. This matchup is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 35 points.
UMBC came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Maine Black Bears @ UMBC Retrievers
Current Records: Maine 8-9, UMBC 5-13
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
What to Know
UMBC is on a three-game streak of home losses, Maine a four-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The oddsmakers set the bar high, but UMBC and UMass Lowell didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Retrievers fell to the River Hawks 86-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 34-34 at halftime, Maine was not quite New Hamp.'s equal in the second half on Thursday. The Black Bears fell 79-74 to the Wildcats. Maine has struggled against New Hamp. recently, as their match on Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.
The Retrievers have not been sharp recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-13 record this season. As for the Black Bears, they now have a losing record at 8-9.
Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: UMBC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.1 rebounds per game. Given UMBC's sizeable advantage in that area, Maine will need to find a way to close that gap.
UMBC was pulverized by Maine 84-49 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will UMBC have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Maine is a 3.5-point favorite against UMBC, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Bears as a 4.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 153 points.
Series History
UMBC has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Maine.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Maine 84 vs. UMBC 49
- Jan 14, 2023 - UMBC 85 vs. Maine 77
- Feb 26, 2022 - UMBC 93 vs. Maine 79
- Jan 22, 2022 - UMBC 88 vs. Maine 46
- Feb 29, 2020 - Maine 74 vs. UMBC 48
- Jan 25, 2020 - UMBC 63 vs. Maine 53
- Feb 10, 2019 - UMBC 67 vs. Maine 66
- Jan 05, 2019 - UMBC 61 vs. Maine 52
- Jan 27, 2018 - UMBC 86 vs. Maine 74
- Jan 10, 2018 - UMBC 72 vs. Maine 67