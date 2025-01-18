Halftime Report
Maine is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UMBC 45-27.
Maine entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will UMBC step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.
Who's Playing
Maine Black Bears @ UMBC Retrievers
Current Records: Maine 11-8, UMBC 9-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Maine Black Bears and the UMBC Retrievers are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The Black Bears will be strutting in after a win while the Retrievers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
UMBC is hoping to do what N.J. Tech couldn't on Thursday: put an end to Maine's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Maine walked away with a 57-44 victory over N.J. Tech.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UMBC last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of New Hamp. by a score of 79-76.
Maine's win bumped their record up to 11-8. As for UMBC, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-9.
Maine is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.
Maine beat UMBC 62-56 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Maine since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
UMBC is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Maine, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Retrievers as a 1.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 151 points.
Series History
UMBC has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Maine.
- Feb 22, 2024 - Maine 62 vs. UMBC 56
- Jan 18, 2024 - UMBC 70 vs. Maine 65
- Feb 04, 2023 - Maine 84 vs. UMBC 49
- Jan 14, 2023 - UMBC 85 vs. Maine 77
- Feb 26, 2022 - UMBC 93 vs. Maine 79
- Jan 22, 2022 - UMBC 88 vs. Maine 46
- Feb 29, 2020 - Maine 74 vs. UMBC 48
- Jan 25, 2020 - UMBC 63 vs. Maine 53
- Feb 10, 2019 - UMBC 67 vs. Maine 66
- Jan 05, 2019 - UMBC 61 vs. Maine 52