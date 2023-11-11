Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: Marist 1-0, UMBC 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.81

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers will be playing at home against the Marist Red Foxes at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. UMBC might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Monday.

UMBC pushed their score all the way to 93, but even that wasn't enough to win. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 94-93 to the Cardinals.

UMBC's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Dion Brown, who earned 28 points, and Bryce Johnson who earned 21 points.

Meanwhile, Marist had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. They strolled past the Black Knights with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 71-55.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Cardinals' victory pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Retrievers' loss dropped theirs down to 0-1.

Going forward, UMBC is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They finished last season with an even 15-15 record against the spread.

Odds

UMBC is a 3.5-point favorite against Marist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Retrievers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

