Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: Morgan State 3-5, UMBC 4-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Morgan State Bears at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The Retrievers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, UMBC finally turned things around against Howard on Monday. They enjoyed a cozy 95-77 victory over the Bison.

Meanwhile, Morgan State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They fell to Towson 64-60. The matchup marked the Bears' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Wynston Tabbs put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 19 points in addition to two steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (50%).

The win got UMBC back to even at 4-4. As for Morgan State, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-5.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UMBC hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Morgan State, though, as they've been averaging 15.4. Given UMBC's sizable advantage in that area, Morgan State will need to find a way to close that gap.

UMBC came up short against Morgan State in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 92-80. Will UMBC have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UMBC and Morgan State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.