Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: New Hamp. 10-7, UMBC 6-13

How To Watch

What to Know

UMBC will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The UMBC Retrievers and the New Hamp. Wildcats will face off in an America East battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

UMBC's eight-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They came out on top against the Black Bears by a score of 70-65. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.6% better than the opposition, as UMBC's was.

Meanwhile, New Hamp.'s game on Thursday was all tied up 30-30 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 70-62 win over the Highlanders.

The Retrievers' win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-13. As for the Wildcats, their victory bumped their record up to 10-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMBC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Hamp. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, New Hamp. is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be UMBC's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-3 against the spread).

Odds

New Hamp. is a 3-point favorite against UMBC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 166 points.

Series History

UMBC has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Hamp..