Towson Tigers @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: Towson 4-5, UMBC 5-6

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Towson is 5-0 against UMBC since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Towson Tigers will head out on the road to face off against the UMBC Retrievers at 1:00 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. UMBC took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Towson, who comes in off a win.

On Wednesday, the Tigers beat the Minutemen 81-71.

Christian May was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 27 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Charles Thompson, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but UMBC and Morgan State didn't disappoint and broke past the 164.5 point over/under on Wednesday. The Retrievers took a 92-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears. UMBC didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Tigers' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-5. As for the Retrievers, they now have a losing record at 5-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Towson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMBC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Towson was able to grind out a solid win over UMBC when the teams last played back in December of 2019, winning 77-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for Towson since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Towson has won all of the games they've played against UMBC in the last 8 years.