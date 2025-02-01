Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: UMass Lowell 14-7, UMBC 11-10

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

TV: ESPN Plus



Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

UMBC is 2-8 against UMass Lowell since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in an America East battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The Retrievers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.4 points per game this season.

UMBC is headed into Saturday's match after beating the impressive 168.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against Bryant. UMBC fell 92-86 to Bryant on Thursday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UMass Lowell on Thursday, but the final result did not. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 83-62 punch to the gut against N.J. Tech.

UMBC's loss dropped their record down to 11-10. As for UMass Lowell, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-7 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UMBC has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 49% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like UMass Lowell struggles in that department as they've drained 49.3% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UMBC came up short against UMass Lowell in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 94-89. Will UMBC have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UMass Lowell has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UMBC.