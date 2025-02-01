Who's Playing
UMass Lowell River Hawks @ UMBC Retrievers
Current Records: UMass Lowell 14-7, UMBC 11-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
UMBC is 2-8 against UMass Lowell since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in an America East battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The Retrievers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.4 points per game this season.
UMBC is headed into Saturday's match after beating the impressive 168.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against Bryant. UMBC fell 92-86 to Bryant on Thursday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UMass Lowell on Thursday, but the final result did not. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 83-62 punch to the gut against N.J. Tech.
UMBC's loss dropped their record down to 11-10. As for UMass Lowell, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-7 record this season.
Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UMBC has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 49% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like UMass Lowell struggles in that department as they've drained 49.3% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
UMBC came up short against UMass Lowell in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 94-89. Will UMBC have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
UMass Lowell has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UMBC.
- Mar 09, 2024 - UMass Lowell 94 vs. UMBC 89
- Feb 08, 2024 - UMass Lowell 93 vs. UMBC 80
- Jan 13, 2024 - UMass Lowell 86 vs. UMBC 82
- Feb 22, 2023 - UMass Lowell 75 vs. UMBC 70
- Jan 18, 2023 - UMass Lowell 81 vs. UMBC 75
- Mar 06, 2022 - UMBC 93 vs. UMass Lowell 85
- Feb 12, 2022 - UMass Lowell 88 vs. UMBC 71
- Jan 08, 2022 - UMass Lowell 66 vs. UMBC 64
- Mar 06, 2021 - UMass Lowell 79 vs. UMBC 77
- Feb 08, 2020 - UMBC 60 vs. UMass Lowell 50