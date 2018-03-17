UMBC's stunning NCAA Tournament annihilation of Virginia caused Twitter Madness
The Retrievers made history by knocking off the No. 1 overall seed by 20 points
No. 16 seed UMBC made NCAA Tournament and college basketball history when it defeated -- no, crushed -- No. 1 overall seed Virginia 74-54 on Friday night. The Cavaliers were a 20-point favorite coming into the game -- not to mention a major favorite to win the entire tournament -- and ended up losing by just as much in deflating fashion.
It's a program defining win for the Retrievers and a devastating loss for Virginia.
It also busted brackets across the country.
But who cares? This is what March Madness is all about. And while the tournament has had its fair share of upsets in the past, none have been as historic as this one. None of them have oozed with such, well, "madness."
The win was historic for many of the big-picture reasons listed above, but what should not get overshadowed is that it was a massive beatdown as well. This wasn't a fluke; UMBC outpaced Virginia's grind-it-out approach and forced the Cavaliers to play a game they don't like to play. That's good coaching and execution, as the Retrievers made the best defense in college basketball look gassed and unprepared.
So UMBC's Twitter account wasn't the only one to get in on the action.
Even UCF, the "national champions" of college football, had to give the Retrievers some props.
But enough of the analysis. Some people just want to have fun with this historic win. Unfortunately for Virginia, that meant memes at their expense (and at Pitt's).
And let's #neverforget that UMBC once lost a game to Albany this year by 44 points. What an unreal turnaround.
But probably the single best thing about UMBC pulling the upset were the dog jokes. People love dogs and dogs are all very good. In particular, people had plenty of Air Bud jokes, and they were amazing.
Even real, actual golden retrievers couldn't get enough of UMBC's big win.
And at least one guy, noted college football national champion Lane Kiffin, got it right.
