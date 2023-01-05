Who's Playing
Albany @ UMBC
Current Records: Albany 5-11; UMBC 9-6
What to Know
The UMBC Retrievers and the Albany Great Danes will face off in an America East clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Albany winning the first 66-54 on the road and the Retrievers taking the second 59-53.
The game between UMBC and the Vermont Catamounts on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with UMBC falling 74-61 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Albany's 2022 ended with a 67-51 defeat against the New Hamp. Wildcats this past Saturday.
UMBC is now 9-6 while the Great Danes sit at 5-11. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Retrievers have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.50% from the floor on average, which is the 43rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Albany has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.20% from the floor on average, which is the 358th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Albany have won eight out of their last 15 games against UMBC.
- Feb 02, 2022 - UMBC 59 vs. Albany 53
- Jan 19, 2022 - Albany 66 vs. UMBC 54
- Dec 20, 2020 - UMBC 65 vs. Albany 60
- Dec 19, 2020 - UMBC 65 vs. Albany 64
- Feb 20, 2020 - UMBC 69 vs. Albany 50
- Jan 29, 2020 - Albany 67 vs. UMBC 63
- Mar 09, 2019 - UMBC 62 vs. Albany 54
- Feb 23, 2019 - Albany 84 vs. UMBC 75
- Jan 19, 2019 - UMBC 65 vs. Albany 64
- Feb 18, 2018 - UMBC 68 vs. Albany 60
- Jan 21, 2018 - Albany 83 vs. UMBC 39
- Feb 15, 2017 - Albany 78 vs. UMBC 69
- Jan 16, 2017 - Albany 77 vs. UMBC 50
- Feb 03, 2016 - Albany 79 vs. UMBC 73
- Jan 06, 2016 - Albany 73 vs. UMBC 59