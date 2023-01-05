Who's Playing

Albany @ UMBC

Current Records: Albany 5-11; UMBC 9-6

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers and the Albany Great Danes will face off in an America East clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Albany winning the first 66-54 on the road and the Retrievers taking the second 59-53.

The game between UMBC and the Vermont Catamounts on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with UMBC falling 74-61 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Albany's 2022 ended with a 67-51 defeat against the New Hamp. Wildcats this past Saturday.

UMBC is now 9-6 while the Great Danes sit at 5-11. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Retrievers have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.50% from the floor on average, which is the 43rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Albany has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.20% from the floor on average, which is the 358th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Series History

Albany have won eight out of their last 15 games against UMBC.