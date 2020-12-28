The UMBC Retrievers go for the series sweep when they take on the America East Conference rival Binghamton Bearcats in the second of back-to-back games on Monday. UMBC posted a 74-67 win on Sunday. UMBC (7-1), which is 3-0 in the conference, finished tied for fourth with New Hampshire at 8-8 in the AEC and 16-17 overall in 2019-20. Binghamton (0-6), which fell to 0-3 in the league, placed 10th at 4-12 in the conference and 10-19 overall a year ago.

Tip-off from UMBC Event Center in Catonsville, Md., is set for 1 p.m ET. The Retrievers are 13.5-point favorites in the latest UMBC vs. Binghamton odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points is set at 138.5.

UMBC vs. Binghamton spread: UMBC -13.5

UMBC vs. Binghamton over-under: 138.5 points

UMBC vs. Binghamton money line: Binghamton +700; UMBC -1100

Why UMBC can cover



The Retrievers are off to their best start since 2016-17 when they also opened the season 7-1. Senior forward Brandon Horvath leads the team in scoring at 16.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. He is hitting 61.4 percent of his shots from the floor, and has scored in double figures in all but one game this season. In two games against Albany last week, he hit 17 of 27 shots from the floor, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range for 45 points, including 27 in the Sunday game.

Also leading UMBC is senior guard Darnell Rogers. He is one of three Retrievers averaging double figures. For the season, he is averaging 10.6 points, 3.1 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals. He has been a weapon from long range, hitting on 41.4 percent of his 3-pointers and 80 percent of his free throws. Against Delaware on Dec. 8, Rogers scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 76-61 win.

Why Binghamton can cover

The Bearcats love to shoot from the outside and have made 9.3 per game to rank 49th in the nation. Sophomore guard Brenton Mills leads Binghamton in scoring, averaging 14.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is connecting on 42.9 percent of his field goals, but is hitting 50 percent from 3-point range. In the season opener against Marist, Mills scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds. The next night against Marist, he hit for 19 points and grabbed seven boards.

Also leading Binghamton is sophomore forward George Tinsley, who leads the team in rebounding at 7.8 per game. He is also averaging 10.2 points, 2.8 assists and 0.7 steals per game. In last week's overtime loss to Stony Brook in the second of a back-to-back series, Tinsley scored 16 points, while grabbing eight rebounds. He had secured eight rebounds in four of the Bearcats' first five games. He had 12 rebounds in Sunday's loss to UMBC.

