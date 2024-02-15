Teams in the bottom third of the America East Conference standings look to turn things around when the UMBC Retrievers battle the Binghamton Bearcats in a key matchup on Thursday. This will be the first of two meetings between the teams before the end of the regular season. The Retrievers (7-18, 2-8 America East), who have lost two in a row and 13 of 15, are coming off a 72-70 loss to Vermont on Saturday. The Bearcats (11-12, 3-7 America East), who have lost seven of 10, dropped a 70-69 decision to Bryant on Saturday.

UMBC vs. Binghamton spread: Binghamton -4.5

UMBC vs. Binghamton over/under: 155.5 points

UMBC vs. Binghamton money line: UMBC +155, Binghamton -184

UMBC: The Retrievers have hit the game total over in 11 of their last 15 away games (+6.60 units)

BING: The Bearcats have hit the first-half money line in 14 of their last 28 games (+5.30 units)

Why Binghamton can cover

Junior guard Tymu Chenery is in his first season with the program after playing his first three years at Quinnipiac. In 20 games, including 18 starts, he is averaging 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 assists. He nearly had a double-double in the loss to Bryant, scoring 18 points while grabbing nine rebounds. He has one double-double on the season, recording 31 points and 12 rebounds in a 91-79 win over Le Moyne on Dec. 9.

Also helping power the Bearcats is fifth-year senior guard Armon Harried, who is in his second season in the program after spending three years at Canisius. In 23 games, all starts, Harried is averaging 10.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.6 minutes of play. He has reached double-digit scoring in six of the past seven games, including 11 points and 10 rebounds in a 69-57 win over Albany on Thursday. He also registered a double-double in a 74-69 win over Niagara on Dec. 19, with 18 points and 11 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

Why UMBC can cover

Sophomore guard Dion Brown is one of four Retrievers averaging double-digit scoring. In 25 games, all starts, Brown is averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 steals in 31.3 minutes. He is also connecting on 50.1% of his shots from the floor, including 37.4% from 3-point range and 74.3% from the foul line. He is coming off a 25-point performance in the loss to Vermont, his fourth game in a row he has scored 25 points or more. He also had two double-doubles in that span.

Junior guard Marcus Banks Jr. is coming off a 16-point effort against Vermont. In 25 games, including 23 starts, Banks is averaging 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 26.9 minutes. He has scored 20 or more points in four of the last six games, including a 26-point effort in a 99-95 loss at Bryant on Feb. 1. See which team to pick here.

