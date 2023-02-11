Who's Playing

Bryant @ UMBC

Current Records: Bryant 16-8; UMBC 16-10

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs and the UMBC Retrievers are set to square off in an America East matchup at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Everything went Bryant's way against the Albany Great Danes on Wednesday as they made off with an 87-62 victory.

Meanwhile, UMBC was able to grind out a solid win over the New Jersey Tech Highlanders on Wednesday, winning 72-63.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulldogs are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Bryant is now 16-8 while UMBC sits at 16-10. Bryant is 10-5 after wins this season, the Retrievers 9-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.70

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Retrievers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UMBC won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.