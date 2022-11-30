Who's Playing

Coppin State @ UMBC

Current Records: Coppin State 3-5; UMBC 3-4

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers are 4-0 against the Coppin State Eagles since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. The Retrievers will look to defend their home court against Coppin State at 7 p.m. ET. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

UMBC came up short against the Georgetown Hoyas this past Saturday, falling 79-70. Jarvis Doles wasn't much of a difference maker for UMBC; Doles picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-10, 9-point finish.

Meanwhile, the game between Coppin State and the Maryland Terrapins last Friday was not particularly close, with Coppin State falling 95-79. A silver lining for the Eagles was the play of guard Sam Sessoms, who had 28 points and six assists along with six boards. This also makes it three games in a row in which Sessoms has had at least three steals.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Retrievers are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

UMBC is now 3-4 while Coppin State sits at 3-5. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: UMBC has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.20% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Coppin State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 360th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 84.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.04

Odds

The Retrievers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UMBC have won all of the games they've played against Coppin State in the last eight years.