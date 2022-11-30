Who's Playing

Coppin State @ UMBC

Current Records: Coppin State 3-5; UMBC 3-4

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles are 0-4 against the UMBC Retrievers since December of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Eagles are staying on the road to face off against UMBC at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Coppin State received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 95-79 to the Maryland Terrapins. Guard Sam Sessoms put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 28 points and six assists along with six boards. This also makes it three games in a row in which Sessoms has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, the Retrievers came up short against the Georgetown Hoyas this past Saturday, falling 79-70. One thing holding UMBC back was the mediocre play of Jarvis Doles, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-10, 9-point finish.

The losses put Coppin State at 3-5 and UMBC at 3-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles are 360th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 84.5 on average. The Retrievers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.20% from the floor on average, which is the sixth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UMBC have won all of the games they've played against Coppin State in the last eight years.