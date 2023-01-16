Who's Playing
Hartford @ UMBC
Current Records: Hartford 4-14; UMBC 12-6
What to Know
The Hartford Hawks haven't won a game against the UMBC Retrievers since Jan. 16 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. They will face off against one another at 5 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. UMBC should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Hawks will be looking to right the ship.
Hartford was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 78-73 to the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers.
Meanwhile, UMBC beat the Maine Black Bears 85-77 this past Saturday.
Hartford is now 4-14 while UMBC sits at 12-6. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Hawks are stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.9 on average. The Retrievers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 46th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UMBC have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Hartford.
- Mar 09, 2022 - UMBC 80 vs. Hartford 60
- Feb 23, 2022 - UMBC 92 vs. Hartford 85
- Feb 09, 2022 - UMBC 68 vs. Hartford 64
- Jan 17, 2021 - UMBC 57 vs. Hartford 49
- Jan 16, 2021 - Hartford 70 vs. UMBC 63
- Feb 05, 2020 - UMBC 70 vs. Hartford 59
- Jan 22, 2020 - UMBC 69 vs. Hartford 60
- Mar 12, 2019 - UMBC 90 vs. Hartford 85
- Feb 06, 2019 - Hartford 70 vs. UMBC 61
- Jan 09, 2019 - Hartford 66 vs. UMBC 64
- Mar 06, 2018 - UMBC 75 vs. Hartford 60
- Feb 27, 2018 - UMBC 62 vs. Hartford 53
- Jan 15, 2018 - UMBC 78 vs. Hartford 56
- Feb 09, 2017 - Hartford 84 vs. UMBC 77
- Jan 11, 2017 - UMBC 84 vs. Hartford 68
- Feb 17, 2016 - Hartford 88 vs. UMBC 65
- Jan 21, 2016 - Hartford 98 vs. UMBC 87