Who's Playing

Hartford @ UMBC

Current Records: Hartford 4-14; UMBC 12-6

What to Know

The Hartford Hawks haven't won a game against the UMBC Retrievers since Jan. 16 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. They will face off against one another at 5 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. UMBC should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Hawks will be looking to right the ship.

Hartford was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 78-73 to the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers.

Meanwhile, UMBC beat the Maine Black Bears 85-77 this past Saturday.

Hartford is now 4-14 while UMBC sits at 12-6. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Hawks are stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.9 on average. The Retrievers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 46th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Series History

UMBC have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Hartford.