Who's Playing

Maine @ UMBC

Current Records: Maine 6-10; UMBC 11-6

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears are 1-11 against the UMBC Retrievers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Maine and UMBC will face off in an America East battle at 1 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The Retrievers should still be riding high after a win, while the Black Bears will be looking to right the ship.

The game between Maine and the New Hamp. Wildcats on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Maine falling 71-58.

Meanwhile, UMBC was able to grind out a solid victory over the Bryant Bulldogs on Sunday, winning 81-73.

Maine is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 6-3 ATS in away games but only 8-5-1 all in all.

The Black Bears are now 6-10 while the Retrievers sit at 11-6. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Maine ranks 18th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.6 on average. But UMBC enters the contest with only 5.3 steals given up per game on average, good for 27th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Retrievers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Black Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UMBC have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Maine.