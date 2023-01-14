Who's Playing
Maine @ UMBC
Current Records: Maine 6-10; UMBC 11-6
What to Know
The UMBC Retrievers are 11-1 against the Maine Black Bears since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. UMBC and Maine will face off in an America East battle at 1 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The Retrievers won both of their matches against Maine last season (88-46 and 93-79) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
UMBC bagged an 81-73 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the contest between Maine and the New Hamp. Wildcats on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Black Bears falling 71-58 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
UMBC is now 11-6 while Maine sits at 6-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: UMBC enters the matchup with only 5.3 steals given up per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball. But Maine comes into the game boasting the 20th most steals per game in college basketball at 9.6. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
Series History
UMBC have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Maine.
- Feb 26, 2022 - UMBC 93 vs. Maine 79
- Jan 22, 2022 - UMBC 88 vs. Maine 46
- Feb 29, 2020 - Maine 74 vs. UMBC 48
- Jan 25, 2020 - UMBC 63 vs. Maine 53
- Feb 10, 2019 - UMBC 67 vs. Maine 66
- Jan 05, 2019 - UMBC 61 vs. Maine 52
- Jan 27, 2018 - UMBC 86 vs. Maine 74
- Jan 10, 2018 - UMBC 72 vs. Maine 67
- Feb 04, 2017 - UMBC 83 vs. Maine 71
- Jan 08, 2017 - UMBC 75 vs. Maine 64
- Feb 06, 2016 - UMBC 83 vs. Maine 79
- Jan 09, 2016 - UMBC 89 vs. Maine 76