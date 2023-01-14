Who's Playing

Maine @ UMBC

Current Records: Maine 6-10; UMBC 11-6

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers are 11-1 against the Maine Black Bears since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. UMBC and Maine will face off in an America East battle at 1 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The Retrievers won both of their matches against Maine last season (88-46 and 93-79) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

UMBC bagged an 81-73 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the contest between Maine and the New Hamp. Wildcats on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Black Bears falling 71-58 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

UMBC is now 11-6 while Maine sits at 6-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: UMBC enters the matchup with only 5.3 steals given up per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball. But Maine comes into the game boasting the 20th most steals per game in college basketball at 9.6. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UMBC have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Maine.