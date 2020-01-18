UMBC vs. New Hampshire odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 18 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Maryland-Baltimore County and New Hampshire.
The New Hampshire Wildcats will take on the Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC) Retrievers at 11:30 a.m. ET at Lundholm Gym to get the Saturday college basketball schedule underway. New Hampshire is 8-9 overall and 6-1 at home, while UMBC is 7-11 overall and 1-6 on the road. The Wildcats are favored by 3.5 points in the latest New Hampshire vs. UMBC odds, while the over-under is set at 132.5. Before entering any UMBC vs. New Hampshire picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated New Hampshire vs. UMBC 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Just a couple years removed from becoming the first No. 16 seed to ever knock off a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, UMBC has gotten to a slow start this season. The Retrievers, who have dealt with multiple injuries this season, enter Saturday's contest at the bottom of the American East standings at 0-3 in conference play.
They have just four wins against Division-I opponents on the season. They've struggled against the spread as well, going 4-10 ATS overall and 2-7 ATS on the road. They'll need guards K.J. Jackson (11 ppg) and L.J. Owens (10.7 ppg) to step up in this matchup to keep it within the spread.
New Hampshire, 1-3 in the American East, comes into Saturday struggling as well, having lost three of its last four overall. The Wildcats are paced by forward Nick Guadarrama (14.1 ppg, 8.4 rpg) and guard Sean Sutherlin (13.3 ppg, 8.8 rpg). They're 8-7 against the spread, but have failed to cover in their last four outings.
So who wins UMBC vs. New Hampshire? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke vs. Louisville odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Louisville game 10,000 times.
-
Kentucky vs. Arkansas odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Arkansas game 10,000...
-
Auburn vs. Florida odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Auburn vs. Florida game 10,000 times.
-
Ohio St. vs. Penn St. odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Ohio State vs. Penn State game 10,000...
-
Dayton tops SLU with buzzer-beater
Dayton keeps on rolling as it improves to 5-0 in A-10 play for the first time since 2015
-
Oregon vs. Washington: Preview, picks
Your viewing guide for the Ducks vs. the Huskies in a key Pac-12 clash
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday