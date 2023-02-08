Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ UMBC

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 6-16; UMBC 15-10

What to Know

The New Jersey Tech Highlanders and the UMBC Retrievers are set to square off in an America East matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

New Jersey Tech found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 90-61 punch to the gut against the UMass Lowell River Hawks this past Saturday.

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 84-49 bruising that UMBC suffered against the Maine Black Bears this past Saturday.

The Highlanders are expected to lose this next one by 9. Now might not be the best time to take New Jersey Tech against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The losses put New Jersey Tech at 6-16 and UMBC at 15-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Jersey Tech is 12th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.7 on average. To make matters even worse for the Highlanders, the Retrievers enter the game with only 10.4 turnovers per game on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in UMBC's favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Retrievers are a big 9-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Retrievers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UMBC and New Jersey Tech both have three wins in their last six games.