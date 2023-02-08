Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ UMBC

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 6-16; UMBC 15-10

What to Know

Get ready for an America East battle as the UMBC Retrievers and the New Jersey Tech Highlanders will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

There's no need to mince words: UMBC lost to the Maine Black Bears this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 84-49.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Tech has to be aching after a bruising 90-61 loss to the UMass Lowell River Hawks this past Saturday. The Highlanders were surely aware of their 14-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The losses put UMBC at 15-10 and New Jersey Tech at 6-16. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UMBC ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.4 on average. Less enviably, New Jersey Tech is stumbling into the matchup with the 11th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UMBC and New Jersey Tech both have three wins in their last six games.