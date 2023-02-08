Who's Playing
New Jersey Tech @ UMBC
Current Records: New Jersey Tech 6-16; UMBC 15-10
What to Know
Get ready for an America East battle as the UMBC Retrievers and the New Jersey Tech Highlanders will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.
There's no need to mince words: UMBC lost to the Maine Black Bears this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 84-49.
Meanwhile, New Jersey Tech has to be aching after a bruising 90-61 loss to the UMass Lowell River Hawks this past Saturday. The Highlanders were surely aware of their 14-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
The losses put UMBC at 15-10 and New Jersey Tech at 6-16. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UMBC ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.4 on average. Less enviably, New Jersey Tech is stumbling into the matchup with the 11th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UMBC and New Jersey Tech both have three wins in their last six games.
- Jan 25, 2023 - New Jersey Tech 69 vs. UMBC 65
- Jan 26, 2022 - UMBC 73 vs. New Jersey Tech 69
- Jan 12, 2022 - UMBC 76 vs. New Jersey Tech 56
- Feb 02, 2021 - UMBC 75 vs. New Jersey Tech 71
- Jan 31, 2021 - New Jersey Tech 69 vs. UMBC 65
- Jan 02, 2016 - New Jersey Tech 86 vs. UMBC 83