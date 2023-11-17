Friday's slate of men's college basketball games brings great intrigue across the board. In the first game of the day, the Sacred Heart Pioneers visit the UMBC Retrievers with a late morning start. Sacred Heart is 2-1 overall and 1-1 on the road this season. UMBC is 1-2 overall and 1-1 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, where this matchup will be hosted.

Tip-off is at 11 a.m. ET in Baltimore. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Retrievers as 3-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 161.5 in the latest Sacred Heart vs. UMBC odds.

Sacred Heart vs. UMBC spread: UMBC -3

Sacred Heart vs. UMBC over/under: 161.5 points

Sacred Heart vs. UMBC money line: UMBC -152, SH +133

SH: The Pioneers are 12-8 against the spread in the last 20 road games

UMBC: The Retrievers are 8-9 against the spread in the last 17 home games

Why Sacred Heart can cover

Sacred Heart has key advantages on defense when examining this matchup. The Pioneers are giving up only 46.0% shooting inside the arc while forcing 15.0 turnovers per game. That includes 10.3 steals per game, a top-40 mark in the country, and are also averaging 5.7 blocks per contest. Sacred Heart allows only 16.7 free throw attempts per game, compared to 22.3 attempts allowed by UMBC, and the Retrievers also average only 10.3 assists per game while shooting 48.2% from 2-point range and 52.5% at the free throw line.

On the offensive end, Sacred Heart is making 47.5% of 3-point attempts this season, a top-10 mark in the country, and the Pioneers are averaging only 10.3 turnovers per contest. Sacred Heart has two leaders in Nico Galette and Tanner Thomas, with each averaging more than 15 points and seven rebounds per contest this season. See which team to pick here.

Why UMBC can cover

UMBC is coming off a lopsided win in its last outing, toppling Penn State-York by shooting 50% from the field and 50% from 3-point range. That included a 52-point second half, and the Retrievers have a dynamic guard in Dion Brown. He is averaging 17.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season, including a 28-point showing against Louisville.

UMBC is shooting 39.0% from 3-point range this season, and the Retrievers are generating more offensive rebounds (12.3 per game) than turnovers (11.0 per game). Sacred Heart is allowing 38.7% shooting from 3-point distance, opening a pathway to continued perimeter success. On defense, UMBC is creating 16.0 turnovers per game while allowing only 10.0 assists per contest. The Retrievers have given up only 28.3% 3-point shooting, and Sacred Heart is making fewer than 48% of attempts inside the arc. See which team to pick here.

