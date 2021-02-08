The UMBC Retrievers look for the series sweep when they take on the Stony Brook Seawolves in the second of back-to-back America East Conference games on Monday. UMBC (12-4), which defeated Stony Brook (8-9) 71-65 on Sunday, is first in the America East at 8-3. The Seawolves, who are just 5-4 at home, are fifth in the conference at 6-5. UMBC, which had three players reach double digits on Sunday, has won five of its past seven games.

Tip-off from Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, N.Y., is set for 1 p.m. ET. Stony Brook leads the all-time series 25-13, including a 15-4 edge in games played at Stony Brook. The Retrievers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Stony Brook vs. UMBC odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 133.

UMBC vs. Stony Brook spread: UMBC -2.5

UMBC vs. Stony Brook over-under: 133 points

UMBC: Senior guard-forward Brandon Horvath is just 46 points shy of 1,000 career points

SB: Is expected to be without perimeter threat Frankie Policelli, who missed Sunday's game with a hip injury he suffered last week against Hartford

Why UMBC can cover



Horvath continues to set the tone for the Retrievers, leading the team in scoring at 14.4 points and rebounds at 8.9 per game, including a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds in Sunday's win. Horvath has reached double digits in 12 of 15 games this season, including six double-doubles. He earned America East Player of the Week honors after scoring a career-high 27 points at Albany, and added a career-best six assists against George Washington. Last season, he played in all 33 games, making 30 starts, and was third-best on the team, averaging 11 points per game. He also averaged a team-best 6.7 rebounds.

Junior guard R.J. Eytle-Rock had a monster game against Stony Brook on Sunday, pouring in a game-best 23 points, to raise his season average by over one-half point to 13.7 points per game. He is hitting 40 percent of his field goals, including 42.5 percent of his 3-pointers, and 80 percent from the free throw line.

Why Stony Brook can cover

The Seawolves have three players scoring in double figures, led by junior guard Juan Felix Rodriguez, who is averaging 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He tied for a team-high 17 points in Sunday's loss to the Retrievers. For the season, he has scored in double digits in 11 games, including a season-high 21 twice, against UMass Lowell on Dec. 28 and Fairfield on Dec. 4. Prior to Stony Brook, Rodriguez averaged 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game at JUCO Monroe College.

Senior forward Jaden Sayles will look to step up his play with Policelli likely out again. Sayles is third on the team, averaging 10.8 points per game, and also averages 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He has reached double figures in 11 games, including a season-high 29 points on Jan. 23 at NJIT. In that game, he connected on 13 of 20 shooting and for that effort was named America East Player of the Week on Jan. 25.

