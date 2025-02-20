The UMass Lowell River Hawks (15-11) and the UMBC Retrievers (12-15) collide in an America East showdown on Thursday evening. The Retrievers have dropped five of their last six outings. On Saturday, Bryant narrowly escaped with an 81-79 victory over UMBC. On the other side, the River Hawks are on a three-game losing skid. New Hampshire defeated UMass Lowell, 80-79, on Feb. 15.

Tipoff from Costello Athletic Center is at 6 p.m. ET. The River Hawks are 6.5-point favorites in the latest UMBC vs. UMass Lowell odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 162.5.

UMBC vs. UMass Lowell spread: River Hawks -6.5

UMBC vs. UMass Lowell over/under: 162.5 points

UMBC vs. UMass Lowell money line: River Hawks -275, Retrievers +223

Why UMBC can cover

Senior guard Bryce Johnson is the go-to shot creator in the backcourt. Johnson leads the team in scoring (16.7) to go along with 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. The Florida native has nine games with 20-plus points this season. On Jan. 25 against Vermont, Johnson finished with 26 points and three assists.

Senior guard Marcus Banks Jr. is another playmaker for the Retrievers. He logs 15.5 points and 4.0 rebounds, while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. The Virginia native has compiled at least 20 points in four of his last eight outings. In the Feb. 13 win over Binghamton, Banks Jr. racked up 21 points, two assists, and two steals.

Why UMass Lowell can cover

Senior guard Quinton Mincey scores consistently from all three levels. Mincey leads the team in points (16) to go along with 6.3 rebounds per game. He also knocks down 36% of his 3-pointers. He finished with 23 points, four rebounds and three assists, while making 4-of-7 from downtown. This was his second straight contest with 20-plus points.

Senior forward Max Brooks is an athletic and active force in the frontcourt. He ranks first on the team in rebounds (8.1) and blocks (2.7) to go along with 15.1 points per game. Brooks also leads the nation in field-goal percentage (69.7%). On Feb. 13 versus UAlbany, Brooks notched 20 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks. See who to back at SportsLine.

