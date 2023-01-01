Who's Playing

Vermont @ UMBC

Current Records: Vermont 6-8; UMBC 9-5

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers lost both of their matches to the Vermont Catamounts last season on scores of 59-86 and 43-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Retrievers and Vermont will face off in an America East battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. UMBC is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

UMBC's 2022 ended with an 80-64 loss against the Maryland Terrapins this past Thursday. Guard Colton Lawrence just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 34 minutes but putting up just four points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Vermont lost to the Toledo Rockets at home by a decisive 84-72 margin.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UMBC is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The losses put the Retrievers at 9-5 and the Catamounts at 6-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: UMBC ranks 28th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 11 on average. Less enviably, Vermont is stumbling into the contest with the 23rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.11

Odds

The Retrievers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Vermont have won 13 out of their last 18 games against UMBC.